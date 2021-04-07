Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post $331.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the lowest is $324.40 million. NOW reported sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $913,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 10.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

