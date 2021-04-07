Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 414.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.