Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.