Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.02. SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of SM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 6.60.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.