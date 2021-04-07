Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

