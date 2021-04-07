Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT at $20.54

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 85,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

