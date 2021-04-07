Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $105.42

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

