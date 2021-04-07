Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) PT at $53.00

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.