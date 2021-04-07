Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €27.65

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.65 ($32.52).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

UN01 opened at €31.33 ($36.86) on Friday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.68 ($25.51) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

