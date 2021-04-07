Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Noah (NOAH)

Noah (NYSE: NOAH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

3/17/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

2/16/2021 – Noah was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.18 price target on the stock.

NOAH stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,732. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

