Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.87

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.87 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.74). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 329,167 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.39.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

