Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Karen Prior Sells 2,500 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Karen Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anpario alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Wednesday. Anpario plc has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £137.78 million and a PE ratio of 29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 494.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.