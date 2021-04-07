Anyswap Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $48.16 million and $373,804.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00252040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00718191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.88 or 0.99866410 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016049 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

