AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.05

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.05 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00). AO World shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.54.

In other AO World news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

AO World Company Profile (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

