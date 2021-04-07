Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.