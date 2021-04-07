Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Apple by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,323,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $971,811,000 after purchasing an additional 969,407 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its position in Apple by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,490,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.