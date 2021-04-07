Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

AAPL stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

