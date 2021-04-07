Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues FY 2024 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its FY 2024

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.00-10.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.4-31 billion.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.12.

AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

