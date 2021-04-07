Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.21. 7,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

APR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

