Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

HAYW stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last three months.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

