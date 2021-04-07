ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.26

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 39375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

