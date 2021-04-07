Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.21

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 3916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,753,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,274,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.