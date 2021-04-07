Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FUV. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $502.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. Analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

