Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora restated a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.