Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 5,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Specifically, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $899,405 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,895,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 149,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

