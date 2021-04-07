Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 8,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 922,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $747.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

