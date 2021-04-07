Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

