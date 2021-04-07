Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Arko has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

