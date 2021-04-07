ARMOUR Residential REIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 553 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $797.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.