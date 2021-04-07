Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,689. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

