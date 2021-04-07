ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) Quiet Period To Expire on April 7th

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ARYD stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

