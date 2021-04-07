ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €518.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €452.08 ($531.86).

