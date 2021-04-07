Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.26. 4,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several research firms recently commented on ASBFY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

