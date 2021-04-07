AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 84 ($1.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,099 ($92.75). 1,940,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,716.52. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £93.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

