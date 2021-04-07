At Home Group (HOME) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for At Home Group (NYSE: HOME):

4/1/2021 – At Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – At Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – At Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – At Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – At Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – At Home Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2021 – At Home Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/12/2021 – At Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HOME stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 76,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,876 shares of company stock worth $5,864,666 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

