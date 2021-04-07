At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa Sells 1,002 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get At Home Group alerts:

On Sunday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20.

NYSE HOME opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.