Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $499.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

