Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $152,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

AUB opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.