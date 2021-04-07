Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

ATCO stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

