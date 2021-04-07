aTyr Pharma (LIFE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE):

3/30/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

3/24/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

3/22/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

3/16/2021 – aTyr Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LIFE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 340,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,520. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

