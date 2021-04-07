AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $18.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings per share of $18.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $19.99 and the lowest is $16.41. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $14.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $78.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $81.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $86.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $92.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

AZO stock opened at $1,431.85 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $874.30 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,199.92.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

