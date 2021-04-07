AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $10.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,421.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,836. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,277.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,199.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $874.30 and a 1 year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

