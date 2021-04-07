Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.70

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

