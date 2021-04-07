Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $10.40 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $237,053.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azuki has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00766690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,419.54 or 1.00266011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,835,714 coins and its circulating supply is 9,771,181 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.