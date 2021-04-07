Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.63. 6,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 350,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. Barclays lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.