B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 57,657 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.