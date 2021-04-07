B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 32,654 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 197.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.