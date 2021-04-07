B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.75 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

