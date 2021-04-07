B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $11,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $69,988,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $5,491,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

