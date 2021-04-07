B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.87% from the stock’s current price.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Dawson James raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

